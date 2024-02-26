PHOTOS: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Era Recreated On Stage Through 'Shivgarjana'

By: Aakash Singh | February 26, 2024
In commemoration of the 350th coronation year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 'Shivgarjana' play unfolded in Pune
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the event
It is being organized at the Daulatrao Jadhav Officer Training College Grounds in Pune till 26th February
The grand drama, a collaborative effort of the State Department of Cultural Affairs and Pune District Administration
Through patriotic dialogues, compelling acting, accurate costumes and presentation of music and dances, it is enthralling the audience
The play showcased events like wearing of Swarajya, the defeat of Afzal Khan, and the coronation ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
With accurate set and lighting, it recreated the era of Maratha empire effectively
Audience echoed chants of Jai Bhavani, Jay Shivaji during the play
26th February is the last day of the play