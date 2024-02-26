PHOTOS: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Era Recreated On Stage Through 'Shivgarjana'

By: Aakash Singh | February 26, 2024

In commemoration of the 350th coronation year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 'Shivgarjana' play unfolded in Pune

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the event

It is being organized at the Daulatrao Jadhav Officer Training College Grounds in Pune till 26th February

The grand drama, a collaborative effort of the State Department of Cultural Affairs and Pune District Administration

Through patriotic dialogues, compelling acting, accurate costumes and presentation of music and dances, it is enthralling the audience

The play showcased events like wearing of Swarajya, the defeat of Afzal Khan, and the coronation ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

With accurate set and lighting, it recreated the era of Maratha empire effectively

Audience echoed chants of Jai Bhavani, Jay Shivaji during the play

26th February is the last day of the play