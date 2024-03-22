PHOTOS: Bal Gandharva, Ganesh Kala Krida Manch Auditoriums Still Under Repair

By: Megha Yadav | March 22, 2024
Bal Gandharva and Ganesh Kala Krida Manch are shut for maintainance
Anand Chaini
The auditoriums were supposed to be shut from February 16 to March 16, 2024, but the repair is still ongoing
Anand Chaini
A few months ago, Chandrakant Patil convened a meeting with civic officials and theatre artists to discuss complaints
Anand Chaini
Ganesh Kala Krida Manch - Nestled in Swargate, stands as a bastion of artistic expression, hosting a myriad of cultural events
Anand Chaini
Bal Gandharva Auditorium - At the heart of Shivajinagar, it is an iconic symbol of Pune's cultural heritage
Anand Chaini
Ganesh Kala Krida Manch Auditorium was inaugerated in 1998
Anand Chaini
Ganesh Kala Krida Manch was initially constructed as an open-air theatre
Anand Chaini
The grandeur of the Auditoriums, now silenced by the ongoing repair works
Anand Chaini
After getting renovated, both auditoriums will serve the audiences soon
Anand Chaini