PHOTOS: Bal Gandharva, Ganesh Kala Krida Manch Auditoriums Still Under Repair

By: Megha Yadav | March 22, 2024

Bal Gandharva and Ganesh Kala Krida Manch are shut for maintainance

Anand Chaini

The auditoriums were supposed to be shut from February 16 to March 16, 2024, but the repair is still ongoing

Anand Chaini

A few months ago, Chandrakant Patil convened a meeting with civic officials and theatre artists to discuss complaints

Anand Chaini

Ganesh Kala Krida Manch - Nestled in Swargate, stands as a bastion of artistic expression, hosting a myriad of cultural events

Anand Chaini

Bal Gandharva Auditorium - At the heart of Shivajinagar, it is an iconic symbol of Pune's cultural heritage

Anand Chaini

Ganesh Kala Krida Manch Auditorium was inaugerated in 1998

Anand Chaini

Ganesh Kala Krida Manch was initially constructed as an open-air theatre

Anand Chaini

The grandeur of the Auditoriums, now silenced by the ongoing repair works

Anand Chaini

After getting renovated, both auditoriums will serve the audiences soon

Anand Chaini