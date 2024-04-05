PHOTOS: Anjani Flowers Bloom In Vibrant Hues Across Satara Plateaus

By: Rambhau Jagtap | April 05, 2024

The Sahyadri range in Patan taluka exhibit plethora of blue, purple, white, and pink hues

Among the various blooms, the Anjani flower stands out as a highlight, drawing the attention of nature lovers

Patan taluka is renowned for its natural beauty, boasting a diverse array of flowers that bloom throughout the seasons

Currently, the Anjani flower trees on the plateau in Patan taluka are adorned with vibrant blue, purple, white, and pink blossoms

These flowers are typically found in elevated areas such as hilltops and plateaus, creating a stunning visual display

Anjani flowers usually begin blooming after January, continuing to produce fruits and flowers until June

The delicate petals of Anjani flowers often feature intricate patterns resembling peacock feathers, showcasing nature's exquisite craftsmanship

Locations like Sadavaghapur, Sadaninai, and Kathi Avasari in Patan taluka are currently experiencing a bloom of Anjani flower

Visitors, including nature enthusiasts, tourists, and photographers, flock to these areas to witness the breathtaking sight of blooming Anjani flowers