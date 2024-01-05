PHOTOS: Actors' Bike Rally In Pune To Inauguration - Highlights From 100th Akhil Bharatiya Natya Sammelan

By: Anand Chaini | January 05, 2024

The 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan commenced on Friday with a grand rally from Balgandharv Rang Mandir to Ganesh Kala Krida Mancha.

Sammelan was inaugerated by Marathi Actor Prashant Damle

The rally showcased senior actors, 100 iconic characters from various plays, and a fleet of 500 bikes

'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharajancha Nayanramya Rajyabhishek Sohla'

Charudatta Aphale's kirtan performance

The event promises an eclectic mix of theatrical performances, including popular commercial dramas, children's plays, one-act plays