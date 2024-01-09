PHOTOS: 7 Best Thali Places In Pune

By: Aakash Singh | January 09, 2024
Sukanta stands as a renowned destination for vegetarian thalis in the Deccan area of Pune
Nestled in the Pavilion Mall, Maharaja Bhog is an upscale, vegetarian thali restaurant specializing in serving authentic Rajasthani and Gujarati delicacies
Aaoji Khaoji, a popular North Indian restaurant, is renowned for its uniquely named thalis, including the Kumbakaran Thali
Surve's, located in Vimangar and Baner, caters to non-vegetarian enthusiasts. Renowned for its subtle spice blends, the food here is moderately spicy
Asha Dining Hall is spacious dining hall with ample seating, though often crowded. Offers authentic Maharashtrian cuisine with a moderate level of spiciness.
Krishna Dining Hall is renowned for its authentic and flavorful cuisine, offering fresh and tasty food. Located in Erandwane with a great ambience.
Hotel Jagdamba, located on the outskirts of Pune in Khed Shivapur, is a beloved spot for Pune's chicken thali enthusiasts, drawing people from afar for its delicious offerings