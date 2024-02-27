PHOTOS: 5000 Farmers Stage Protest In Nashik, Say 'We Will Not Retreat'

By: Aakash Singh | February 27, 2024

Over 5,000 farmers from various parts of Nashik district continued their protest

Tejal Ghorpade

The march, which commenced on Saturday morning, saw the participation of farmers alongside the women's section

Tejal Ghorpade

They aim to stay for 15 days to press for their demands

Tejal Ghorpade

Occupying a significant stretch of the smart road from Trimbak Naka to Ashok Stambh, farmers were observed preparing meals

Tejal Ghorpade

With provisions stocked for almost eight days, their determination to continue the protest

Tejal Ghorpade

The march, reminiscent of the red storm in March 2023, reflects the ongoing struggles of tribal farmers for justice

Tejal Ghorpade

One farmer affirmed, "Even if it takes eight days or 15, we will not retreat until justice is served

Tejal Ghorpade

The marchers engaged in discussions with Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, yet no satisfactory solution emerged from the dialogue

Tejal Ghorpade