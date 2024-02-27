PHOTOS: 5000 Farmers Stage Protest In Nashik, Say 'We Will Not Retreat'

By: Aakash Singh | February 27, 2024
Over 5,000 farmers from various parts of Nashik district continued their protest
The march, which commenced on Saturday morning, saw the participation of farmers alongside the women's section
They aim to stay for 15 days to press for their demands
Occupying a significant stretch of the smart road from Trimbak Naka to Ashok Stambh, farmers were observed preparing meals
With provisions stocked for almost eight days, their determination to continue the protest
The march, reminiscent of the red storm in March 2023, reflects the ongoing struggles of tribal farmers for justice
One farmer affirmed, "Even if it takes eight days or 15, we will not retreat until justice is served
The marchers engaged in discussions with Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, yet no satisfactory solution emerged from the dialogue
