PHOTOS: 10 Top Colleges in Pune for Admission to Class 11

By: Aakash Singh | June 14, 2024

Fergusson College is renowned for its rich heritage and academic excellence, offering a wide range of courses and extracurricular activities (FC Road)

MIT College is recognised for excellent teaching standards, infrastructure, and a strong emphasis on both science and commerce streams

Nowrosjee Wadia College is known for its strong academic standards, wide range of course options, and supportive teaching staff (Bund Garden Rd)

Ness Wadia College of Commerce: A leading institution in commerce education, recognised for its strong focus on academic excellence and practical learning opportunities

Garware College of Commerce: This college is renowned for its commerce programs and excels in both academic achievements and extracurricular activities

Abasaheb Garware College: This college offers a wide range of streams and is renowned for its dedicated faculty and holistic educational approach

SP College: Founded in 1916, SP College is renowned for its academic excellence, offering a wide range of courses and boasting a vibrant campus life

Modern College: Recognised for its balanced educational approach, this college offers robust academic programs alongside a variety of extracurricular activities

Sinhgad College of Commerce offers a dynamic learning environment with state-of-the-art infrastructure, focusing on both academic and personal development​

P Jog College: Known for its quality education and experienced faculty, providing a conducive learning atmosphere for students in both science and commerce streams​