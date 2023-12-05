PHOTOS: 10 Things To Watch Out For At Pune's Favourite Bhimthadi Jatra

By: Aakash Singh | December 05, 2023

Diverse flavours of Maharashtra, from Khandeshi and Varhadi delights to mouthwatering Konkan fish delicacies

Feast of flavours awaits, showcasing Maharashtra's culinary delights

Meticulously crafted and handmade home decor items created by various self-help groups from India.

These offerings span from intricate wall hangings to timeless antiques

Handcrafted jewelry, from intricate designs to timeless pieces

Various folk art forms like Nandibail and Vasudeo, each narrating a unique tale of the state

Rural carnival that evokes nostalgia and transports you to the heart of rural culture

Vibrant and aesthetic decorations, perfect for capturing Instagram-worthy photos

Innovative decorations that seamlessly blend rural and modern concepts

Warmth of handmade earthen decor, where artistry meets the earth

