PHOTOS: 10 Things To Watch Out For At Pune's Favourite Bhimthadi Jatra

By: Aakash Singh | December 05, 2023
Diverse flavours of Maharashtra, from Khandeshi and Varhadi delights to mouthwatering Konkan fish delicacies
Feast of flavours awaits, showcasing Maharashtra's culinary delights
Meticulously crafted and handmade home decor items created by various self-help groups from India.
These offerings span from intricate wall hangings to timeless antiques
Handcrafted jewelry, from intricate designs to timeless pieces
Various folk art forms like Nandibail and Vasudeo, each narrating a unique tale of the state
Rural carnival that evokes nostalgia and transports you to the heart of rural culture
Vibrant and aesthetic decorations, perfect for capturing Instagram-worthy photos
Innovative decorations that seamlessly blend rural and modern concepts
Warmth of handmade earthen decor, where artistry meets the earth
