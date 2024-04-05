PHOTOS: 10 Things To Know About Sunetra Pawar, NCP Candidate For Baramati Lok Sabha Seat

By: Megha Yadav | April 05, 2024

Sunetra Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Election from Baramati constituency

She is the wife of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar

Sunetra Pawar will contest against her sister-in-law Supriya Sule

Her entrance in politics is setting the stage for a familial clash within the aftermath of the recent division within the NCP

Sunetra Pawar is the founder of the Environmental Forum of India, established the NGO in 2010

Since 2006, Sunetra Pawar has chaired BARAMATI HI-TECH TEXTILE PARK LTD, a multimodal garment manufacturer's park under the central government's Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks

She is born on the 18th of October 1963

Before she has been seen offering support to her husband in his political endeavours; however, she maintains a preference for privacy and avoids extensive involvement in public affairs or political engagements

She has just stepped in politics after the NCP's split