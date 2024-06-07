PHOTOS: 10 Places To Visit Near Pune In Monsoon

By: Aakash Singh | June 07, 2024

One of the most favorite destinations for Punekars for a one-day trip is Mahabaleshwar. The hill station blooms with greenery and fog during the monsoon

Panchgani and the road to the hill station are also very scenic. It is situated in the Sahyadri ranges near Pune and has many stay options

Vetal Tekdi in Pune is a favorite among Punekars for a small trek during the monsoon. It's situated in the heart of the city and has several trekking routes from various areas like Kothrud, Pashan, and Gokhalenagar

Lonavala is also preferred by Punekars for drives near Pune. It has several points where you get panoramic valley views

Matheran is popular among tourists from Pune. The hill station has a train that departs from Neral, as vehicles are not allowed in Matheran

Nearby tehsils like Velhe and Bhor also offer beautiful options for a one-day ride or drive. Several dams are located in this area

Mulshi Dam stands out as an ideal destination for outings with both family and friends. Nestled amidst the lush forests of the Sahyadri ranges, it ranks among the top places to visit in close proximity to Pune

Lavasa City is one of the favorite spots to hang out for Punekars during the monsoon. The place has scenic architecture and a picturesque road from Pune

Devkund Waterfall near Tamhini Ghat is a destination one should not miss during the monsoon

