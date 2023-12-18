PHOTOS: 10 Places In Pune For Your Winter Breakfast

By: Aakash Singh | December 18, 2023

Vaishali, a famous eatery on Fergusson College Road, is renowned for its South Indian classics, drawing students with its vibrant atmosphere

Roopali is a popular restaurant on Fergusson College Road known for South Indian snacks.

From casual snacking to healthy breakfasts, and from full-fledged midday meals to intimate family dinners, Wadeshwar is the go-to hub for Punekars

Bipin Snack, located near Garware School on Karve Road

It offers delicious food at affordable prices in a small, no-seating space shop

If you're craving misal for breakfast, Katakirrr in Erandwane is the place to be. They offer a variety of misal options, allowing you to customize the spice level

Cafe Goodluck in Pune is an iconic eatery known for its warm, nostalgic ambiance

One gets delicious Irani chai, bun maska at Cafe Good Luck

A bustling yet cozy spot to kickstart your day with affordable and delicious breakfast, featuring an Iranian menu, nestled in the heart of Camp

Vohuman Cafe near near Ruby Hall is an iconic eatery known for its delectable Irani tea, bun maska

Situated at Nal Stop, this place has been satisfying the early morning cravings of Punekars for decades, welcoming customers as early as 4 am

Located near Balgandharv Auditorium, this eatery offers a delightful breakfast that includes both South Indian dishes and traditional Maharashtrian delicacies