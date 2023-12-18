PHOTOS: 10 Places In Pune For Your Winter Breakfast

By: Aakash Singh | December 18, 2023
Vaishali, a famous eatery on Fergusson College Road, is renowned for its South Indian classics, drawing students with its vibrant atmosphere
Roopali is a popular restaurant on Fergusson College Road known for South Indian snacks.
From casual snacking to healthy breakfasts, and from full-fledged midday meals to intimate family dinners, Wadeshwar is the go-to hub for Punekars
Bipin Snack, located near Garware School on Karve Road
It offers delicious food at affordable prices in a small, no-seating space shop
If you're craving misal for breakfast, Katakirrr in Erandwane is the place to be. They offer a variety of misal options, allowing you to customize the spice level
Cafe Goodluck in Pune is an iconic eatery known for its warm, nostalgic ambiance
One gets delicious Irani chai, bun maska at Cafe Good Luck
A bustling yet cozy spot to kickstart your day with affordable and delicious breakfast, featuring an Iranian menu, nestled in the heart of Camp
Vohuman Cafe near near Ruby Hall is an iconic eatery known for its delectable Irani tea, bun maska
Situated at Nal Stop, this place has been satisfying the early morning cravings of Punekars for decades, welcoming customers as early as 4 am
Located near Balgandharv Auditorium, this eatery offers a delightful breakfast that includes both South Indian dishes and traditional Maharashtrian delicacies