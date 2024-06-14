PHOTOS: 10 Places In Aurangabad You Should Visit This Monsoon

By: Aakash Singh | June 14, 2024
Daulatabad or Deogiri Fort is the major tourist attraction situated around 12 km away from the limits of city. It is constructed by the Yadava kings and no king has ever conquered it
@pixcellence_by_aman.channa
Biwi-Ka-Maqbara, is the replica of Taj Mahal and popularly known as the Taj of Deccan. Tourists not only from the region but from all over the country come and visit this historic monument
@travelbuginsideme
Sarola is a reserved forest area around 15 kms away from the city limits in the eastern side of the city. It is full of natural vegetation and is the perfect place for family picnics
Unsplash
Soneri Mahal is a historic monument located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India, situated in the Satmala mountain range
Salim Ali Lake situated in the heart of the city is the most sought designation by the tourists during the rainy season. Full of aquatic flora and fauna, people love to row in the Lake
Siddharth Garden is maintained by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is the centre of attraction for the children to enjoy the wild life in the zoo here
Nath Sagar backwater of the Jayakwadi dam in Paithan tehsil is the important water source for the entire Marathwada region. Visitors visit this place during the rainy season
The world famous Ellora caves have remained an attraction for the tourists. Every year, lakhs of people visit to see this historic monument
Ajanta Caves have gained laurel as the world heritage site and tourists from all over the world come to see the murals in the caves
Panchakki is situated in the heart of the old city. It was used for grinding grains on the hydro power system. It is an astonishing fact that the water was brought to the Chakki through the underground tunnel