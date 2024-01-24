PHOTOS: 12 Places For Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot In Pune

By: Aakash Singh | January 24, 2024
For its royal grandeur, Shaniwar Wada remains the most favorite spot for couple photoshoots among heritage buildings in Pune
PG Clicks/ Sujit Patil
Dhepe Wada near Pune is also a good option for people looking for a heritage building for their pre-wedding photoshoot
The Pune University campus, with its heritage buildings and greenery, provides a perfect spot for couples' photoshoot
Lavasa city in Pune provides a posh background that gives a European feel
Lavasa's architectural charm is characterized by its scenic waterfront, well-designed promenades, and European-inspired buildings
Ramdara Temple on the outskirts of Pune is a top choice for couples looking to capture their pre-wedding moments in a temple setting
Bhuleshwar Temple in Pune offers a stunning backdrop with its unique architecture, making it an ideal location for photo shoots
Vetal Tekdi in Pune is known for its scenic beauty and greenery, making it a great location for a photo shoot
Aga Khan Palace is a blend of history and elegance, provides a perfect backdrop for a pre-wedding photoshoot
Katha Cafe in Pune, a charming and Instagram-worthy spot, seamlessly combines literature and coffee
Pune boasts parallel bridges offering a picturesque setting for a photoshoot with their symmetry
A couple at a bridge in Pune dressed as Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule
Photographer: Umesh Sadanshio
Khadakwasla Dam is a popular destination for picnics and offers scenic views
Sinhagad Fort, with its regal allure, provides an ideal fortress backdrop for pre-wedding photoshoots
File Image