PHOTOS: 10 National Level Institutes in Pune You Must Know About

By: Aakash Singh | June 12, 2024
Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) specialises in monsoon meteorology and conducts research related to the tropical Indian Ocean and air-sea interaction of South Asian climate
National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), established in 1950, conducts research in the areas of polymer science, organic chemistry, material chemistry, chemical engineering and more
National Institute of Virology (NIV) was founded in 1952, is a part of ICMR or the Indian Council of Medical Research. The Institute was established in collaboration with the Rockefeller Foundation, an American private organisation that funds medical research and arts
NIBM (National Institute of Bank Management) in Pune is a premier institution offering advanced training, research, and consultancy services in banking and finance
Agharkar Research Institute (ARI)- Previously known as the Maharashtra Association for the Cultivation of Science (MACS), it was renamed in 1992 after its founder Director, the late Professor Shankar Purushottam Agharkar
Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI)- Established in 1917, the Bhandarkar Institute has been a pioneer in Orientalism or Indology
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune is a leading research institute focused on science education and research. It offers integrated undergraduate and postgraduate programmes
National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA)- NCRA has a number of active research programs including the fields of Astronomy and Astrophysics