PHOTOS: 10 Lakes In Pune You Should Visit This Monsoon

By: Aakash Singh | June 13, 2024

Lakaki Lake, situated at the heart of Pune in Model Colony, is surrounded by a park

Mulshi Dam: This picturesque lake is situated in Mulshi and provides a gateway for people staying closer to Hinjewadi during the monsoon

Deepak Gopalakrishnan/X

Khadakwasla Dam is a popular destination for picnics, offering scenic views and located close to Pune City residents

Pawna Lake is a great choice for people in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, offering several camping options as well

Panshet is one of the dams in the Khadakwasla cluster. It is surrounded by several resorts that offer panoramic views of the lake

Ramdara Temple, located on the outskirts of Pune, is a top choice for people who want to visit a temple and a lake

Vetal Tekdi in Pune is known for its lake and is one of the top destinations in the city

Pashan Lake is one of the city's most picturesque destinations, attracting bird lovers and photographers from across India and beyond

Jambhulwadi Lake, situated in Katraj, is surrounded by several cafes

Mastani Lake, also known as Mastani Talab or Wadki Talab, is situated near Wadki village.

@alpeshmac