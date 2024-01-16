Pavnathadi Yatra 2024 in 10 PHOTOS

By: Aakash Singh | January 16, 2024

Residents of Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune gave enthusiastic response to the rural carnival held in Sangvi

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation organised the Pavnathadi Yatra to encourage women self help groups in the region

A member of a self help group making a Khandeshi delicacy known as mande

The Yatra had several elements of rural culture to add a rural charm to the carnival

People flocked several food stalls in the Pavnathadi Yatra

A couple at a stall of Panipuri and Aappe

It was held between January 11 to 15 on the PWD Ground in Sangvi

The fair provided residents of Pimpri Chinchwad an opportunity to know more about the rural culture

Delicacies like Chutney to Thecha which are highly popular in Marathi households were on sell at Pavnathadi Yatra