PHOTOS: National Science Day Celebrated With Fervor At IUCAA Pune Campus

By: Ankita Apte | February 29, 2024
The main square of IUCAA was bustling with enthusiasm, with children clicking photos and selfies with the statues there
The volunteers, eager to share their knowledge, explaining how a sun dial shows exact timing based on the shadow casted by the triangle in this 'Samrat Yantra'
A model of Chandrayaan-3, including the lander and rover, and all the payloads installed on it
The Journey of AdityaL-1 from the earth, towards the L-1 point
Images of the sun captured by the payloads onboard AdityaL-1, processed through various filters, installed to study particular dimensions of the sun
A canvas showing how children look at the universe and how their thoughts get articulated on paper
Visitors were attracted by these little ones dressed as Aryabhatta and Einstein and they just stole the spotlight!
Students roaming around in the campus of IUCAA, exploring the exhibits
A science day out!
