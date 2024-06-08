Michelin-Starred Chef Atul Kochhar Wows Punekars With Culinary Delights (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2024
Two-time Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar graced Pune with his culinary expertise on Friday, hosting an exclusive session organised by Swiggy Dineout at Hotel Conrad
Attendees had the privilege to sample some of Kochhar's finest creations, hailing from his renowned restaurants in London
With Punjabi heritage, born in Bihar, and honing his skills in Chennai before relocating to the United Kingdom in 1994, Kochhar's dishes boast a rich fusion of flavours from across regions
The culinary journey began with a tantalising array of appetisers, including kunafa pattice, deluxe tart, and beetroot cake
Prawns doused in the exquisite moilee sauce followed suit, showcasing Kochhar's mastery
A standout among his signature dishes was the tandoori chicken pie paired with spicy wild berry chutney, a harmonious blend of flavours
A sweet interlude featured raspberry macaroons accompanied by yoghurt and mango bhapa doi, leaving taste buds enchanted
For the main course, Kochhar presented spring roast lamb chops, lamb loin, and kheema samosa, elegantly adorned with a luscious roganjosh sauce
The culinary experience culminated on a sweet note with a delectable pistachio, olive oil, and polenta cake adorned with a delicate chocolate mousse garnish
To complement the feast, attendees savoured 12-year-old, 15-year-old, and 18-year-old Glenfiddich single malt whiskey
Throughout the session, Kochhar shared insights into his culinary process and the inspiration behind each dish
He fondly recounted his father's teachings on utilising local ingredients and seasonal produce, enriching his culinary repertoire with depth and authenticity
