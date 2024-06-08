Michelin-Starred Chef Atul Kochhar Wows Punekars With Culinary Delights (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2024

Two-time Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar graced Pune with his culinary expertise on Friday, hosting an exclusive session organised by Swiggy Dineout at Hotel Conrad

Gaurav Kadam

Attendees had the privilege to sample some of Kochhar's finest creations, hailing from his renowned restaurants in London

Gaurav Kadam

With Punjabi heritage, born in Bihar, and honing his skills in Chennai before relocating to the United Kingdom in 1994, Kochhar's dishes boast a rich fusion of flavours from across regions

Gaurav Kadam

The culinary journey began with a tantalising array of appetisers, including kunafa pattice, deluxe tart, and beetroot cake

Gaurav Kadam

Prawns doused in the exquisite moilee sauce followed suit, showcasing Kochhar's mastery

Gaurav Kadam

A standout among his signature dishes was the tandoori chicken pie paired with spicy wild berry chutney, a harmonious blend of flavours

Gaurav Kadam

A sweet interlude featured raspberry macaroons accompanied by yoghurt and mango bhapa doi, leaving taste buds enchanted

Gaurav Kadam

For the main course, Kochhar presented spring roast lamb chops, lamb loin, and kheema samosa, elegantly adorned with a luscious roganjosh sauce

Gaurav Kadam

The culinary experience culminated on a sweet note with a delectable pistachio, olive oil, and polenta cake adorned with a delicate chocolate mousse garnish

Gaurav Kadam

To complement the feast, attendees savoured 12-year-old, 15-year-old, and 18-year-old Glenfiddich single malt whiskey

Gaurav Kadam

Throughout the session, Kochhar shared insights into his culinary process and the inspiration behind each dish

Gaurav Kadam

He fondly recounted his father's teachings on utilising local ingredients and seasonal produce, enriching his culinary repertoire with depth and authenticity

Gaurav Kadam

