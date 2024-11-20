Maharashtra Assembly Election: Punekars Vote Enthusiastically in Assembly Polls

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2024
Polling is underway in the Pune district along with the state for assembly election
Pune DIO
Parvati MLA Madhuri Misal showed her inked finger as she voted today
Madhuri Misal Team
Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar voted in Peth area along with his family
Team Ravindra Dhangekar
Senior citizens participated in voting in Pune in large numbers
Pune DIO
Actor and singer Arya Ambekar voted in assembly polls in Pune
Pune DIO
The district reported 29.03 per cent voting till 1 pm
Pune DIO
Polling in all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, including Pune, began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm
Pune DIO
A woman shows her inked finger after voting in Pimpri assembly constituency in Pune
Pune DIO
Two women showing their ID cards as they wait for their turn in the queue at a polling booth in Pune
Pune DIO