Maharashtra Assembly Election: Punekars Vote Enthusiastically in Assembly Polls

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2024

Polling is underway in the Pune district along with the state for assembly election

Pune DIO

Parvati MLA Madhuri Misal showed her inked finger as she voted today

Madhuri Misal Team

Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar voted in Peth area along with his family

Team Ravindra Dhangekar

Senior citizens participated in voting in Pune in large numbers

Pune DIO

Actor and singer Arya Ambekar voted in assembly polls in Pune

Pune DIO

The district reported 29.03 per cent voting till 1 pm

Pune DIO

Polling in all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, including Pune, began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm

Pune DIO

A woman shows her inked finger after voting in Pimpri assembly constituency in Pune

Pune DIO

Two women showing their ID cards as they wait for their turn in the queue at a polling booth in Pune

Pune DIO