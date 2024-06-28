Lavasa: Things to Do, Best Time to Visit, How to Get There

By: Aakash Singh | June 28, 2024
Lavasa is a picturesque hill station in Maharashtra, known for its serene lakes, lush landscapes, and European-inspired architecture
@shivkumar
It's perfect for water sports, nature trails, and a peaceful getaway
@curly_explorer
Lavasa is approximately 60 km from Pune
@vishal_k_712
Take the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, exit at Chandni Chowk, and follow Paud Road via Pirangut and Temghar Dam to reach Lavasa
vishal_k_712
It has several food outlets which provide delicious dishes
@vishal_k_712
The best time to visit Lavasa is from November to February for pleasant weather
X/ Desi Thug
However, the monsoon season (June to August) showcases lush greenery and stunning waterfalls, offering a picturesque experience
Lavasa offers diverse stay options, including luxury resorts, budget hotels, and homestays
Popular choices include Ekaant Retreat, Lavasa Lake View Resort, and The Waterfront Shaw, catering to various preferences
@shutterbug.09