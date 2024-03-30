In Pictures: Yellow, Red Palas Trees Bloom In Nashik's Mamdapur-Rajapur Sanctuary

By: Staff Reporter | March 30, 2024
The Mamdapur forest reserve area in Yeola taluka is flourishing with yellow and red Palas trees alongside the famed blackbucks
Tejal Ghorpade
Amidst the celebration of the spring festival and Holi, the Flame of the Forest, the Palas tree, has adorned various parts of the sanctuary, captivating visitors with its vibrant blooms
Tejal Ghorpade
Of particular fascination is the rare Yellow Palas tree, drawing attention to the Mamdapur-Rajapur forest reserve
Tejal Ghorpade
Also known as Butea Monosperma or Flame of the Forest, this medium-sized tree native to India boasts a distinctive appearance characterized by its grey bark, irregular branches, and crooked trunk
Tejal Ghorpade
Its pinnate leaves, famously referred to in the Hindi saying 'dhaak ke teen paat,' consist of three leaflets each
Tejal Ghorpade
Typically, the Yellow Palas tree remains devoid of flowers until January, with its leaves shedding only thereafter
Tejal Ghorpade
However, from January to March, it undergoes a stunning transformation as it becomes adorned with clusters of orange-vermilion flowers
Tejal Ghorpade
These flowers, with their five petals and beak-shaped keel, attract birds, which serve as the primary pollinators
Tejal Ghorpade
The flowering of the yellow Palas tree, also known as the Tree of the Flame, adds to the biodiversity and visual allure of the Mamdapur-Rajapur sanctuary
Tejal Ghorpade