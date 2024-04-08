In Pictures | Birdwatcher's Paradise: 10 Must-See Bird Species In Mahabaleshwar

By: Megha Yadav | April 08, 2024

Known as the 'Kashmir of Maharashtra,' Mahabaleshwar is celebrated for its delightful climate

Rambhau Janardhan Jagtap

With millions of tourists visiting Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani annually to admire its natural beauty, ancient temples, and forts, ongoing development projects are underway in the region

Rambhau Janardhan Jagtap

The Sahyadri mountain ranges flaunt breathtaking natural beauty and a rich array of biodiversity, encompassing diverse bird species, animals, trees, shrubs, reptiles, and butterflies

Rambhau Janardhan Jagtap

During the months of March to May, the blossoming trees, including wild fruits and mangoes, entice a multitude of insects, bees, and butterflies. Consequently, a variety of bird species are lured to feed on this abundant natural feast

Rambhau Janardhan Jagtap

Mahabaleshwar has pathways through the forests, providing visitors with the opportunity to immerse themselves in nature and venture into the surrounding landscapes

Rambhau Janardhan Jagtap

With over 400 bird species calling it home, Mahabaleshwar emerges as a prominent hotspot for avid birdwatchers

Rambhau Janardhan Jagtap

During this time, visitors can spot various bird species like the Asian Paradise Flycatcher, Indian Blackbird, Orange-headed Thrush, Nilgiri Wood Pigeon, and more

Rambhau Janardhan Jagtap

Various gatherings and events across Mahabaleshwar draw nature enthusiasts and bird watchers alike

Rambhau Janardhan Jagtap

By attracting nature lovers, bird enthusiasts, and biodiversity experts, tourism can flourish even more in Mahabaleshwar, with collaborative efforts between the Forest Department

Rambhau Janardhan Jagtap

