In Pictures | Birdwatcher's Paradise: 10 Must-See Bird Species In Mahabaleshwar

By: Megha Yadav | April 08, 2024
Known as the 'Kashmir of Maharashtra,' Mahabaleshwar is celebrated for its delightful climate
With millions of tourists visiting Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani annually to admire its natural beauty, ancient temples, and forts, ongoing development projects are underway in the region
The Sahyadri mountain ranges flaunt breathtaking natural beauty and a rich array of biodiversity, encompassing diverse bird species, animals, trees, shrubs, reptiles, and butterflies
During the months of March to May, the blossoming trees, including wild fruits and mangoes, entice a multitude of insects, bees, and butterflies. Consequently, a variety of bird species are lured to feed on this abundant natural feast
Mahabaleshwar has pathways through the forests, providing visitors with the opportunity to immerse themselves in nature and venture into the surrounding landscapes
With over 400 bird species calling it home, Mahabaleshwar emerges as a prominent hotspot for avid birdwatchers
During this time, visitors can spot various bird species like the Asian Paradise Flycatcher, Indian Blackbird, Orange-headed Thrush, Nilgiri Wood Pigeon, and more
Various gatherings and events across Mahabaleshwar draw nature enthusiasts and bird watchers alike
By attracting nature lovers, bird enthusiasts, and biodiversity experts, tourism can flourish even more in Mahabaleshwar, with collaborative efforts between the Forest Department
