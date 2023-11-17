Empress Botanical Garden: A Family-Friendly Retreat In Pune

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2023

Located in Kavade Mala, Ghorpadi, the Empress Botanical Garden sprawls across 39 acres of rich biodiversity

Previously known as Soldiers’ Gardens during British India, this serene expanse served as a recreational haven for off-duty soldiers

It was christened Empress Garden in honour of Queen Victoria and has been under the management of the Agri Horticultural Society of India since the 1880s

Presently, the garden showcases an impressive array of 180-200 tree varieties, contributing to its lush greenery

A dedicated 5-acre area is designated for the plant nursery, nurturing a diverse range of saplings used both within the garden and available for public purchase at reasonable prices

One of its highlights is the Annual Flower Show, drawing in around 50,000 visitors and attracting numerous participants, adding vibrancy to this magnificent botanical oasis

