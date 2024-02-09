Discover Nashik Pushpotsav: Your Guide To Tickets, Timings, See Pics

By: Prashant Nikale | February 09, 2024
The Nashik Municipal Corporation is hosting its annual flower festival, Pushpotsav 2024 at the municipal headquarter
A highlight of the event is the meticulously crafted Miniature Garden, expected to captivate the attendees
Specially-abled children, as well as various schools and colleges in the city, inaugurated the event today
Pushpotsav 2024 promises four days of floral splendor and is now open to the public
The flower expo is open daily from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, offering a delightful experience for visitors
The showcase includes a vibrant array of seasonal and perennial flowers like Fallox, Aster, Marigold, Calendula, Petunia, and more
The festival not only showcases the aesthetic aspect of flowers but also provides an opportunity for learning about gardening and horticulture
Japanese decorations, Ikebana arrangements, floral rangolis, garland making, and bouquet displays are among the attractions at the expo
Pushpotsav 2024 is a celebration of nature's beauty and a platform for residents and visitors to enjoy the diverse floral offerings