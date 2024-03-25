A Splash Of Colours: 10 PHOTOS Of Punekars Playing Holi You Should Not Miss

By: Anand Chaini | March 25, 2024

Children enthusiastically participated in Holi festivities, enjoying the playful festival with colors and mud



People danced joyously while splashing colors on each other



Water tankers were summoned to various locations in Pune for the celebrations



People danced with unrestrained joy, soaked in colors, water and mud



Groups of friends was spotted applying colors to each other in the city



Both children and elders alike joined in the festivities, dancing together as they celebrated Holi



At a Holi event in Pune, a group of friends could be seen laughing at those who drenched themselves in mud



People enjoyed splashing water to beat the rising city heat during the celebration



Girls, painted in yellow, posed for the cameraman as he clicked them while they played Holi

