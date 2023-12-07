10 Stunning Photos Showcasing Pune's Winter Beauty

By: Aakash Singh | December 07, 2023

Punekars take an evening walk on the hills, enjoying the beautiful surroundings and fresh air

Sourced Photo

Pune's winter evenings unfold a serene canvas, showcasing the city's charm in subtle hues

Anand Chaini

A man enjoys a quiet winter morning, sitting with his dog, soaking in the pleasant atmosphere

Anand Chaini

Embraced by fog's gentle touch, Pune's winter mornings unveil a mystical beauty

Anand Chaini

Couples stroll enjoying the winter bliss on one if the hills in city

Anand Chiani

Witness Pune's winter magic as fog weaves through the landscape

Jagruti Katkar

As the sun dips below the horizon, Pune's winter evenings unfold, casting a golden glow, a mesmerizing sight

Anand Chaini

Pune's JM road on one winter morning

Sourced Photo

Sunset in Pune during winters is a golden affair

Sourced Photo