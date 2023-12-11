10 Photos That Sum Up NCP MLA Rohit Pawar's Yuva Sangharsh Yatra

By: Aakash Singh | December 11, 2023
Yuva Sangharsh Yatra aims to unite youth, mobilizing public support to amplify voices, addressing challenges faced by Maharashtra's youth
In this Yatra, MLA Rohit Pawar walked Pune to Nagpur, engaging the public, garnering support to resolve youth issues.
The Yatra which covered 10 districts, has now reached Nagpur
Rohit Pawar's mother Sunita Pawar, wife Kunti Pawar and sister Saee Pawar
Rohit Pawar playing phugadi with his wife in Washim's Karanja as workers cheer them up.
Upon concluding the Yatra in Nagpur, MLA Rohit Pawar will articulate these concerns in the Assembly and submit them to the government, urging immediate action to address the highlighted issues.
Rohit Pawar in a specialised vehicle named Khekda Machine designed for spraying pesticides.
A 'Tula' ceremony with books for Rohit Pawar was conducted by workers during the Yatra
Participants of the march travelled to 13 districts, covering more than 800 km.
Rohit Pawar with RR Patil's son and leader Rohit Patil