10 PHOTOS of NDA Passing Out Parade and Prelude in Pune

By: Aakash Singh | May 24, 2024
The Chief of Army staff, General Manoj Pande reviewed the Passing out Parade (POP) at National Defence Academy (NDA)
The PoP was held for of the 146th course - the Spring Term of 2024 - of the NDA
Addressing the cadets, COAS General Pande praised their commitment to the noble profession of soldiering
As a prelude to the POP, a physical training and equestrian display was conducted
A Tri-Services Attack Demo by the team enthralled spectators
A Sky Diving by the Akash Ganga team
It featured an awe-inspiring Cadets’ Activity Display
The 146th course was inducted in Jun 2021 and after completion of three years of rigorous military training the cadets passed out in a grand ceremonial event
The convocation ceremony of 146th NDA Course of National Defence Academy was held at the Habibullah Hall on 23 May 2024
A total of 205 cadets were conferred the prestigious Bachelors degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University
The Chief Guest for the occasion was Prof (Dr.) Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh