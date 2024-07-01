10 Most Affordable Areas to Live Comfortably in Pune

By: Aakash Singh | July 01, 2024
Nanded City: Planned township, modern amenities, affordable housing, popular among families and professionals
Warje: Well-connected, affordable rent, good amenities, balance of city-suburban life.
Kharadi: Growing IT hub, modern amenities, relatively affordable, popular with young professionals
Mhalunge: Close to Hinjewadi, peaceful, affordable housing, ideal for IT professionals
Dhayri: Affordable rent, good connectivity to Sinhagad Road and highway, ideal for budget-conscious families
Warje: Well-connected, affordable rent, good amenities, balance of city-suburban life
Sus: Scenic surroundings, close to Hinjewadi IT Park, affordable rent, attractive for IT professionals
Pashan: Urban-suburban mix, good connectivity, affordable rent, peaceful environment
Wagholi: Rapidly developing, affordable housing, well-connected to IT hubs, preferred by professionals
Hadapsar: Industrial and IT hub, wide housing options, affordable rent, excellent connectivity