10 Most Affordable Areas to Live Comfortably in Pune

By: Aakash Singh | July 01, 2024

Nanded City: Planned township, modern amenities, affordable housing, popular among families and professionals

Warje: Well-connected, affordable rent, good amenities, balance of city-suburban life.

Kharadi: Growing IT hub, modern amenities, relatively affordable, popular with young professionals

Mhalunge: Close to Hinjewadi, peaceful, affordable housing, ideal for IT professionals

Dhayri: Affordable rent, good connectivity to Sinhagad Road and highway, ideal for budget-conscious families

Warje: Well-connected, affordable rent, good amenities, balance of city-suburban life

Sus: Scenic surroundings, close to Hinjewadi IT Park, affordable rent, attractive for IT professionals

Pashan: Urban-suburban mix, good connectivity, affordable rent, peaceful environment

Wagholi: Rapidly developing, affordable housing, well-connected to IT hubs, preferred by professionals

Hadapsar: Industrial and IT hub, wide housing options, affordable rent, excellent connectivity