Zendaya Revives 70s Glam In Cher's Iconic Bob Mackie's Nude Archival Gown

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 20, 2024
Global sensation Zendaya clearly knows how to turn every red carpet appearance into an ICONIC moment!
All images from Bob Mackie's Instagram and X
At the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the actress grabbed eyeballs in an archival Bob Mackie Couture ensemble from the Fall 2001 ‘Foreign Intrigue’ collection
Zendaya's archival gown resembled the one worn by Cher in 1972, both designed by the ace couturier Bob Mackie
As stated by Bob Mackie, the 'Dune' fame's statement piece featured an exquisite gown "entirely hand-beaded in gold, diamond, and iridescent bugle beads and aurora borealis stones"
The sheer couture was paired with a white silk satin trench coat, boasting of a dramatic collar and cuffs, embroidered in gold and diamond embellishments
Her gown had a twisted halterneck, an open bodice with golden crisscross straps, and a low-rise skirt
Law Roach accessorised Zendaya's timeless attire with Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps and stacked gold bangles
She finished off her look with Cher's signature middle-parted straight hair and nude-toned shimmery makeup glam