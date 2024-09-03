Your Right To Explore: The Dacia Duster SUV

By: G R Mukesh | September 03, 2024
The Dacia Duster has been touted by Romanian carmaker as an SUV with unrivalled versatility.
The Dacia Duster is studded with a 8 inch Media Display/smartphone replication/ 2 USB sockets.
The car has a manual gearbox and is a Forward Wheel Drive (FWD).
The car engine can produce the top performance of 130 hp and 240 Nm.
The car comes in three versions, namely Journey, Expression and Extreme.
The Citroen C5 Aircross and The Skoda Karoq are some of the other cars in the segment.
The Dacia Duster is estimated to be priced in the range of Rs 10-15 lakh.
