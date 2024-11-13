Your Partner In Desert: The Aprilia Tuareg 660

By: G R Mukesh | November 13, 2024
The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is a middleweight adventure motorcycle designed to engender to spirt of exploring.
The Aprilia Tuareg 660 has an engine capacity of 659 cc.
With a kerb weight of 204 kg, the bike has a 6 Speed Manual transmission.
The bike has fuel capacity of 18 litres. The bike is available in 2 variants and 3 colours.
The bike which runs on a 659cc BS6 engine can give the top performance of 79.12 bhp and a torque of 70 Nm.
The Honda XL750 Transalp and the Triumph Tiger 900 GT are some of the other bikes in the segment.
The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is priced at the starting rate at Rs 18,85,000.
Thanks For Reading!