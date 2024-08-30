Your Next Trip's Highlight: Hyundai Santa Fe

By: G R Mukesh | August 30, 2024
The Korean carmaker Hyundai's Santa Fe has been unleashed to take on the segment with a storm.
The Santa Fe gives experience worth re-experiencing, as the dashboard is studded with a Panoramic Curved Display.
The 2.5T-GDi model of the Santa Fe can give the top performance of roughly 277 Bhp, and a torque of 421.6 Nm.
Inside the car is oriented with an improved 12-speaker Bose Premium Sound System and digitally sleek appearance.
Safety is paramount for this car from the Korean maker, as the vehicle is studded with 10 airbags, with multiple other driving aid modes.
The Santa Fe is said to rival the Land Rover Discovery in this prestige segment.
