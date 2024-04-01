Your Guide To Summer Gardening: Grow These Healthy Vegetables At Home This Sunny Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2024
One of the daily used ingredients in our dishes is TOMATO. It is also the easiest plant to grow during summer on your balcony. If you have less space, go for cherry tomatoes.
Canva
CHILLIES and pepper are used in every Indian dish to spice it up. It is also the most-grown vegetable on the balcony. So, why not bring it to your home this sunny season?
Canva
Baby RADISHES are super fast-growing and well-suited vegetables to grow on a balcony during summer. Use a container that is 6 inches deep and plant the radishes leaving 2 inches of space between them.
Canva
You need some greens in your meals, and SPINACH is the best green leafy vegetable that has many health benefits. You can grow spinach on your balcony as it doesn't need much space, making it the best vegetable to grow in a container.
Canva
BEETROOTS are one of the easiest and fastest-growing vegetables you can grow on your balcony. It also has many health benefits for your body. It is best when consumed as a salad or juice.
Canva
EGGPLANTS are good options to grow in a pot. They daily need 6 to 8 hours of sun exposure and fertilization to grow nicely. It needs a container that is 5 inches or more deep.
Canva
Green BEANS are well-suited plants to grow in a container. Make sure the pot is 12 inches deep and fully exposed to sunlight for best results.
Canva