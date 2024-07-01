Yogini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Significance & All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Day

By: Rahul M | July 01, 2024
Yogini Ekadashi is the day of fasting that occurs during the month of Ashadha. It happens before the Shyani Vrat or Ashadi Ekadashi.
Quora
The auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Kubera, who is associated with wealth, prosperity and divine blessings.
Wikipedia
As per the Hindu calendar, the Yogini Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month. Devotees would observe this sacred occasion on July 2, 2024.
Importantly, like any other Ekadashi, people keep a fast as per their capacities and avoid from plucking Tulsi leaves. Bhajans and mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Kubera are recited.
Etsy
The story behind Yogini Ekadashi refers to Lord Kubera and one of his servants.
It is said that Lord Kubera, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, employed a servant named Hema mali in his garden who was filled with lust.
Once, he plucked flowers from the garden but got occupied in lustful work, and failed to give flowers to Kubera for puja, which made Kubera angry.
In extreme anger, Kubera cursed Hema mali to suffer from leprosy. Later, when he met Markandeya Rishi, the gardener was asked to observe Yogini Ekadashi to be freed from the curse.
Thus, this fasting day is said to bless devotees with good health. Also, by worshipping Lord Kubera along with Lakshmi Devi, one may also attract wealth in their lives.
Amazon