WWE RAW Results For 12/8/2024: CM Punk Launches Surprise Attack On Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker Retains IC Championship

By: Aakash Singh | August 13, 2024
The show opened with Rhea Ripley addressing the WWE universe and was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. With Damian Priest attacking Mysterio, Ripley said it was a trap to get them out.
Damian Priest defeated Carlito via pinfall as the former hit The South Heaven
Odyssey Jones beat Vincent Winey by pinfall as the former hit the Bossman Slam for the win.
American Made defeated The Alpha Academy in a Texas Tornado match.
Pete Dunn attacked Sheamus brutally backstage when the latter was giving an interview.
Randy Orton addressed the universe as The Gunther interrupted. Orton warned that he is going to beat The Gunther comprehensively at The Bash.
CM Punk launched a scathing attack on Drew McIntyre with a belt after weeks of heated confrontations.
Drew McIntyre shows off the wounds on his back backstage.
Bronson Reed defeated Miz by hitting the DVD. Tsunami and pinning him eventually.
Bron Breakker retained the Intercontinental championship against Sami Zayn in 2 out of 3 falls match.
