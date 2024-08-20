WWE RAW Highlights: New Storylines, Punk Vs McIntyre Match To Have Stipulation, Randy Orton's Brawl Against Gunther

By: Suraj Alva | August 20, 2024
The latest episode of Monday Night RAW witnessed amazing moments including new story line and stipulation match for the Bash in Berlin
Image: WWE
After beating Pete Dunn in singles match, Sheamus was confronted by Ludwig Kaiser backstage. Kaiser not only confronted Celtic Warrior but also challenged him for a singles match next week on Raw.
Image: X
Xavier Woods could turn on Kofi and Odessey Jones in the upcoming weeks after the result of the latest match with Final Testament where Woods did not tag Kofi in final moments.
Image: X
CM Punk proposed Drew McIntyre a strap match for their fight at Bash in Berlin. Drew comes out and agreed to the stipulation making it a blockbuster fight.
Image: WWE
Jey Uso has officially entered in the no 1 Contender’s tournament for intercontinental title , based on the advice of Sami Zayn . All these hints suggest that Jey vs Breakker for the IC title is upcoming week
Image: X
The Terror twins Rhea Ripley & Damien Priest tried to lay their hands on Dominic Mysterio. But again Judgement Day intervened and overpowered Rhea and Damien.
Image: WWE
In the opening segment Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser attacked Randy Orton and laid him out. However the Viper was not to be grounded easily
Image: WWE
Orton took on Kaiser in the singles match of the main event. The viper defeated his opponent after delivering his trademark 'RKO'
Image: X
Gunther attacked Orton following the completion of the match. However the former heavyweight champion delivered ' RKO' for second time and got the better of his opponent.
Image: X