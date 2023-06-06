WTC Final: Inside India's Training Camp At The Oval Ahead of The Showpiece Event Against Australia

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
The Indian team players began their practice session ahead of the summit clash against Australia at the Oval on Tuesday
India will lock horns against Australia in the highly anticipated final at the Oval on June 7
Virat Kohli was seen in an intense net session on the eve of the showpiece event
With Bumrah ruled out, Umesh Yadav is likely to be the third pacer in the Indian side
Virat Kohli's form since the Asia Cup has been a welcome sight. Following an impressive IPL, India will look to Kohli to shoulder the middle order innings.
Rohit Sharma scored his debut away hundred at this very venue and will look to build on the familiarity of the conditions on offer.
Ravichandran Ashwin has been India's premier spinner, but his place in the starting XI will depend on the conditions. Ravindra Jadeja offering more with the bat makes him a front choice incase India decides to go with just the one spinner
Ahead of the match, coach Rahul Dravid highlighted the threat of Australian opener David Warner hailing the Australian as a class and dangerous player