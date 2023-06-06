WTC 2023 Final: Predicted XI For India vs Australia Summit Clash

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
Rohit Sharma, is set to confront a significant challenge that will undoubtedly test his mettle. This crucial moment not only serves as a litmus test for his leadership abilities in the Test squad but also as an opportunity to prove himself as a formidable opener in the longer format of the game.
With an exceptional performance in the IPL 2023 season, Shubman Gill finds himself entrusted with a significant responsibility. Having displayed remarkable form throughout the year, the team management has high expectations for a substantial contribution from Gill.
Ahead of the crucial match, Cheteshwar Pujara took a proactive approach to his preparations by engaging in the County Championship for Sussex. While many of his teammates were occupied with the IPL 2023, Pujara utilized this valuable time to refine his skills and acclimatise himself to the conditions.
Virat Kohli, finds himself holding a significant responsibility. Having missed out on lifting the championship two years ago as the team's captain, Kohli is determined to make a decisive impact in the upcoming final.
Injury to Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane's strong performance in the IPL have unexpectedly presented Rahane with an opportunity to revive his dwindling international career. Due to Iyer's injury, Rahane has secured his position in the starting eleven, reclaiming his customary batting position at number five.
Ravindra Jadeja, the standout performer for the Chennai Super Kings in the final, exudes confidence and is considered indispensable by the team management for the upcoming significant match.
With Rishabh Pant unavailable, the role of wicketkeeper for the Indian team will be entrusted toKS Bharat. Bharat will be aiming to make a mark in his first significant overseas assignment, stepping up to fill the void left by Pant's absence.
Ashwin's game will play a crucial role at The Oval, particularly when facing the Australian left-handed batsmen. As one of the top wicket-takers in the World Test Championship, Ashwin's skills and expertise will be paramount in India's bowling strategy.
India's formidable pace attack, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj stands out as one of the most menacing in the world at present. However, with Bumrah currently sidelined due to injury, the onus falls on Shami to assume the role of the leader.
Rohit Sharma will be counting on Mohammed Siraj to draw inspiration from his impressive performances during the 2021 England tour. Siraj showcased his prowess by claiming an impressive tally of 18 wickets across five Test matches.
As The Oval surface is anticipated to provide good bounce, the presence of someone like Umesh Yadav could prove valuable for India Renowned for his skill in generating bounce and maintaining longer spells, the 35-year-old paceman is expected to secure a spot as the third fast bowler in the Indian lineup.