WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Team India Jump To Top Spot After New Zealand's Defeat To Australia In Wellington

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | March 03, 2024
Sri Lanka are yet to open their account in 2 matches in this cycle, losing both their Tests, occupying the 9th position. They will be keen to win both of them during the upcoming Bangladesh tour.
(Credits: Twitter)
England are languishing at the 8th spot in the current WTC points table. Although England have won 3 matches out of 9, they only have 19.44 as percentage points.
Credits: Twitter
South Africa are currently 7th in the WTC points table with 1 victory in 4 matches. The Proteas' percentage points is currently 25.
(Credits: Twitter)
West Indies are occupying the 6th spot for now, having won 1 match out of 4. West Indies' percentage points is 33.33.
Credits: Twitter
Pakistan are currently at No.5 with 36.66 percentage points. They started the cycle with 2 consecutive wins, but plummeted to three successive losses in Australia.
(Credits: Twitter)
Bangladesh are currently holding the 4th spot, losing and winning 1 each. Their percentage points currently is 50.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australia are currently at 3rd spot with 7 wins in 11 matches. Australia's percentage points currently is 59.09.
(Credits: Twitter)
New Zealand held the top spot, but slipped to 2nd after losing to Australia in Wellington. They have 60% points from 5 matches.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India have jumped to the top of the WTC cycle 2023-25 points table. Out of 8 matches, India have won 5 with percentage points of 64.58
(Credits: Twitter)