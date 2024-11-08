WPL 2025: Here Are 10 Shocking Players Released Ahead Of Auction

By: Shreyas Dhopeshwarkar | November 08, 2024
Mumbai Indians released hattrick queen Issa Wong ahead of WPL 2025. Among one of the shocking release.
Along with Issa Wong Humaira Kaazi too released by Mumbai Indians ahead of auction.
Lauren Bell was released by UP Warriorz ahead of auction.
Rising star Parshavi Chopra released by UP Warriorz ahead of auction
Disha Kasat released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of auction.
Star player Sneh Rana released by Gujarat Giants ahead of auction.
Another star player Veda Krishnamurthy released by Gujarat Giants ahead of auction.
Aussie star Laura Harris released by Delhi Capitals ahead of auction.
Spin wizard Poonam Yadav released by Delhi Capitals ahead of auction
