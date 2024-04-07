Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: Ranveer Singh To Uorfi Javed

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 07, 2024
Ranveer Singh, who is usually known for his quirky style, wore a black turtleneck t-shirt with matching pants and a long black coat; however, the look is not currently appropriate given the heat in Mumbai.
Kashmera Shah's outfit seemed confusing as she paired a bralette top with a pair of black leggings, which also featured a weird-looking denim cape.
Shraddha Kapoor's oversized pink shirt and denim jeans is a big NO!
Nora Fatehi donned a black turtleneck bodysuit with a pair of blue denim jeans. While that looked stunning on its own, she added a cropped black blazer, which ruined the entire look.
Adah Sharma's saree grabbed headlines as it was priced at ₹15. While it looks decent on her, she could have skipped the puffy-sleeved blouse and opted for a better design.
Uorfi Javed is known for her fashion picks, but this look wasn't her usual best due to the two wheels on her spaghetti top.
Sonam Kapoor, who is known as the fashion icon of Bollywood, wore Richard Quinn's outfit in black; however, the fit of it seemed a bit off.
