Worst Dressed Celebs At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 13, 2024
Sharmin Segal who was recently in the buzz for her performance in Heeramandi showed up at the wedding in a low effort ensemble. The pastel colored lehenga looks minimal ,the jewelry does not pop out and she definitely could have used a hair stylist.
All images by Varinder Chawla
Mika Singh might have forgotten that he is attending India's most awaited wedding of the year, but we did not. He showed up in a Black shirt and Beige trousers with double chains around his neck.
Well, Orry surely looked cute in this outfit but this is not what we expect for a wedding, the Ambani wedding The plain navy blue suit did not do justice to the occasion.
Ram Charan can never not look good in any outfit but this minimal look for the wedding could have used a little more bling and drama.
Disha Patani served the basic traditional look she always does. She also did not opt for any jewelry that could have helped elevate her look.
Varun Dhawan's color palette for this outfit makes no sense. We expected a sprinkle of glitz for the grand night.
Although Nayantara looks beautiful in a saree with minimalistic jewelry, this outfit looked bland at the Ambani wedding.