World Water Day 2026: Why It Is Celebrated? Date & Significance

By: Sunanda Singh | March 22, 2026
World Water Day is observed annually on March 22 to raise awareness about the importance of freshwater and promote the sustainable management of water resources.
The day was established by the United Nations in 1993, following recommendations from the 1992 Rio Earth Summit.
Water is essential for life, yet billions of people around the world still lack safe and reliable access to it.
The World Water Day 2026 theme is "Water and Gender," with the campaign slogan "Where water flows, equality grows".
The day also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.
World Water Day aims to raise awareness about this issue and encourage governments, organisations, and individuals to take action.
World Water Day aims to remind people of the urgent need to protect water resources.
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