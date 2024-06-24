World Vitiligo Day 2024: Ways To Boost Confidence In Patients

By: Rahul M | June 24, 2024
World Vitiligo Day is observed on June 25 every year. It is observed to raise awareness about this skin disorder.
Vitiligo is a skin condition that causes your skin to lose its colour and pigmentation. This happens when the pigment producing cells stop functioning or die.
The theme of World Vitiligo Day 2024 is “United by the skin”. It focuses on recognising and focusing on individual's beauty.
People with vitiligo often face discrimination in the society due to the way their skin looks. You can gain knowledge about this disorder and help spread awareness about this disorder and make the patient's lives easier.
It takes great courage for Vitiligo patients to come to terms with their disorder. In this case, we can be a sensible member of the society and engage normally with them so that they feel like themselves and feel included.
Developing a positive body image, asking them to practice their talents and asking them to focus on their strengths instead of entirely focusing on their appearance can help Vitiligo patients feel comfortable in their skin.
Minimizing negative self-talk and realising that they are so much more than their skin disorder will help Vitiligo Patients navigate through their journey. You can help many by supporting one.