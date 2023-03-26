World Theatre Day 2023: Know about 7 'Best Global Theatre Festivals'

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023
Edinburgh Festival Fringe: is the world’s largest performance arts festival, and takes place in Edinburgh, Scotland in August every year. Anyone can participate in categories such as theatre, comedy, dance, physical theatre, circus, musicals, opera, music, exhibitions, and events
London International Festival of Theatre (LIFT): is a biennial festival of theatre, performance and cultural events. The organisation also supports year-round activity in London
Galway International Arts Festival: takes place in Galway, Ireland for two weeks in late July. It present programmes across theatre, music, visual arts, opera, street spectacle, dance, discussion and comedy
Bregenzer Festspiele: is a performing arts festival which is held every July and August in Bregenz in Vorarlberg, Austria. It features a large floating stage with a 7,000-seat open-air amphitheatre, which is situated on Lake Constance. Operas, plays and orchestral pieces are a part of the festival. The performances range in theme and story and many are performed in consecutive seasons
Berliner Festspiele: is a series of festivals, art exhibitions, and other cultural events organised all-year-long in Berlin at the 'Haus der Berliner Festspiele', a pre-existing theatre as well as at the Martin-Gropius-Bau and other venues
International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama: takes place in July and early August every year in Cyprus. The event attracts professional theatre companies from across the world. The performances take place at the ancient amphitheatre at Kourion, the Paphos Ancient Odeon and the Makarios III Amphitheatre in Nicosia
SibFest: takes place in Romania, also known as 'Sibiu International Theatre Festival' which hosts thousands of artists and over half a million guests each year
Thanks For Reading!