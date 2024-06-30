World Social Media Day 2024: Everything You Need To Know

By: Rahul M | June 30, 2024
What is the first thing you do in the morning? Don't tell me you drink water or write a journal. We all know that the first thing we do is reach to our phone and browse through social media.
All images from Canva
We are living in the 21st century, where the digital media is ruling the world and social media are controlling our lives.
Every year, World Social Media Day is observed on June 30, and this year it falls on Sunday.
World Social Media Day is observed to evaluate the global impact of social media on communication and connectivity.
The day was established by Mashable, a global media and technology company, in 2010, to acknowledge the impact of social media on world communication.
Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, X, WhatsApp, Snapchat and many more have emerged as powerful platforms for people to interact, learn and earn.
While social media has much backlash, this day marks a gentle reminder to use it positively as a responsible user.
