World Senior Citizen Day: 5 Ways You Can Help Them Stay Fit

By: Rahul M | August 21, 2024
It is World Citizen Day today, on August 21 and it is observed to recognise the achievements of the elders. You can celebrate it with your grandparents or any senior citizens you know
Senior citizens are busy living their best life. The only thing they need to do is take care of their health. Physical and mental. Here's how you can help them achieve both
You can ask them or help them to go for a walk. Walking, even if it’s just for a few minutes, is great for their heart and helps keep their muscles strong
You can ask them to do simple exercises at home, like sitting down and standing up from a chair, lifting light weights, or using resistance bands
Spend time with family and friends. Being social is good for their mental health and can help them feel happier. And do not forget to let them know that they're loved
Ask them to practice deep breathing, meditation, or spend time on hobbies they enjoy. Keeping stress low is important for their heart and overall well-being
Ask them to visit their doctor regularly to check your blood pressure, cholesterol, and overall health. Also remind them to take their medicines on time