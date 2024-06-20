World Productivity Day 2024: Tips To Work Hard But Smart

By: Rahul M | June 20, 2024
World Productivity Day is celebrated on June 20 every year. It is celebrated to inspire people to be more productive and be more smart at work.
Increasing Productivity simply means getting you work done smartly and in less time. It will not only give you extra time but will also lead to lesser stress.
In order to be productivity, you need to destress a little and take small work breaks to refresh your mind. You will realise these small breaks gets you recharged and helps you focus more.
A target cannot be achieved by one person alone. Do not hesitate to delegate tasks to your work colleagues. It will decrease your work pressure.
Try working on one task at a time. Multitasking can lead to extended hours and unnecessary stress. Focusing on one task at a time can also help you improving your quality of work.
Make sure your communication skills at work are effective. Having a space where you can discuss tasks, hurdles and solutions in your workspace can be a game changer.
To work smarter, it is essential to have set goals. You need to envision a rough path and work towards it with your team. At the end of the day, a productive day marks for a happy day.