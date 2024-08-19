World Photography Day 2024: 5 Tips To Get The Perfect Click From Your Phone Camera

By: Rahul M | August 19, 2024
It's World Photography Day today and we live a tech savvy world where a good high definition camera is available with us all the time, in our phone. We capture so many moments of our lives with it
Canva
There are times when you try to capture a picture aesthetically but it seems difficult since you have might not know the right angle or the trick to capture a good picture. Here are 5 tips for you to get that click
Canva
Familiarize yourself with your phone’s camera features like grid lines, HDR, portrait mode, and night mode. Turn on grid lines to follow the rule of thirds, which helps you compose your shots more effectively. Understand rule of thirds through you tube videos and practice
Canva
Whenever possible, use natural light to capture your subject. Avoid using the flash, as it can cause harsh shadows and unnatural colors
Clean your camera lens regularly with a soft cloth to avoid smudges and ensure clear, sharp images
Canva
Try shooting from different angles, such as from a low or high point of view, to create more dynamic and unique images
Freepik
While editing can improve your photos, avoid overdoing it with filters and effects, as it can make images look unnatural
Freepik